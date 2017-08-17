Cedar Point unveils new roller coaster, Steel Vengeance

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An old roller coaster is getting new life at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, and park officials promise it will be their wildest ride yet.

Steal Vengeance will feature steel tracks atop the modified wooden skeleton of the decommissioned Mean Streak coaster. Details of the new ride were announced Wednesday, but the revamp of the massive wooden structure had already started and was visible to curious parkgoers.

Park officials say the new ride will share a foundation with the old one, but will provide a new experience, rising about 40 feet higher than Mean Streak to a peak of 205 feet. Officials say it will reach speeds of 74 mph and feature multiple inversions and a 90 degree drop.