Danish police look for body in missing journalist case

Copenhagen police say they are looking for a body in the case of a Swedish journalist missing since a trip on a home-built submarine.

Chief investigator Jens Moeller Jensen says "it is our clear presumption that we are looking for a dead person."

Moeller Jensen said in a YouTube clip released Thursday by the Copenhagen police that "we are still missing a corpse." He said Danish divers were searching areas in the Oresund Strait off southern Copenhagen and Swedish colleagues have been searching their coast line by helicopter.