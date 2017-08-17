Donald Trump endorses racist mass murder as an anti-terror tactic, citing fake story

Returning to the anti-Muslim bigotry that was a hallmark of his campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump once again endorsed a fictional U.S. massacre of Muslim terrorists, with bullets dipped in pigs’ blood, as an example of how to deter terrorism.

It would be extraordinary even if the story were true: the president of the United States advocating extrajudicial killing, involving explicit religious animus, as an anti-terror tactic.

But the story is fake. The president was asking the world to “study” an online hoax.

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!”

Trump did not elaborate, this time, on what the late U.S. general John Pershing supposedly did. But he told a detailed (and false) story about Pershing’s actions at a campaign rally during the Republicans’ South Carolina primary in February 2016.

He claimed then that Pershing had executed 49 Muslim prisoners during the U.S. occupation of the Philippines in the early-1900s, adding religious insult by dipping the bullets in the bloods of pigs, which Muslims are forbidden to consume.

“This was a terrible problem. They were having terrorism problems just like we do,” Trump said then. “And he caught 50 terrorists who did tremendous damage and killed many people. And he took the 50 terrorists and he took 50 men and he took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs’ blood. You heard that, right? He took 50 bullets! And he dipped them in pigs’ blood.

“And he had his men load his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said, ‘You go back to your people and you tell them what happened.’ And for 25 years there wasn’t a problem, OK? Twenty-five years there wasn’t a problem.”

The myth-busting website Snopes found no evidence of the story, which has circulated by email since at least 2001. Snopes found anecdotal accounts that Pershing or other military leaders had threatened to bury Muslims along with pig carcasses.

This time, Trump said the non-massacre deterred terror for “35 years,” adding an extra 10 years to the original lie.

The Thursday tweet came 45 minutes after he issued a conventional response to the terrorist attack in Barcelona. Trump has sometimes chafed at aides’ advice to adopt a more traditionally presidential manner.

“The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!” he wrote in the original tweet.

Trump reignited talk of his anti-Muslim bigotry as he continued to stoke the controversy over his general racial attitudes that has led to his greatest crisis as president to date, with Republican legislators continuing to denounce him Thursday for blaming “both sides” for the violence at a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

On Thursday morning, he issued a series of tweets in support of the preservation of Confederate monuments — describing them not only as part of U.S. historical but a “beautiful” part of U.S. “culture.”

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson — who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also … the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”