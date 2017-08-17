Dubuque officials pitch ideas for new look for the city

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the list presented at a public gathering Wednesday includes increased access to mental health programs, multi-colored lighting on the bridges that cross the Mississippi River and the use of abandoned land for urban farming.

The ideas were drawn from more than 12,000 suggestions collected during a yearlong process for the city's next comprehensive plan. Once it's approved, the comprehensive plan will shape Dubuque officials' priorities for the next 20 years. The last time Dubuque overhauled its plan was in 1995.