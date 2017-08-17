News / World

European Central Bank still concerned about low inflation

FILE - In this Sept. 7,2016 file photo the headquarters of the European Central Bank is seen through flowers in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's top court has declined to hear a series of challenges to the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus program, referring them instead to the European Court of Justice. The dpa news agency reports Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 that those against the program claimed it constituted illegal budget financing and that Germany's central bank should not be participating. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

FILE - In this Sept. 7,2016 file photo the headquarters of the European Central Bank is seen through flowers in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's top court has declined to hear a series of challenges to the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus program, referring them instead to the European Court of Justice. The dpa news agency reports Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 that those against the program claimed it constituted illegal budget financing and that Germany's central bank should not be participating. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

FRANKFURT — An account of the European Central Bank's last meeting shows its policymakers are still concerned that inflation is too low despite an improving economy.

The report of the July 20 meeting, published Thursday, shows the rate-setters also noted that market investors seemed overly aggressive in thinking the bank would wind down its stimulus program soon.

Overall, the account shows caution by the ECB about how quickly to signal to investors that they would ease off their bond-buying stimulus program.

It said "there was broad agreement among members that there was presently a continuing need for steady-handed and persistent monetary policy."

The euro slumped upon the report, as some investors found the comments more cautious about tightening monetary policy. The currency was down 0.6 per cent against the dollar, at $1.1693.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular