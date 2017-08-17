Ex-Esurance worker alleges discrimination in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former Esurance call
The Argus Leader reports that Brandon Marshall filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday.
Marshall claims his supervisor called him a "whiny Jew" for reporting an injury and that a human resources manager made anti-Semitic comments after he won baseball tickets.
Marshall's lawsuit says he had to indicate he would hire a lawyer to secure time off for Jewish Sabbath, and that he was later audited then terminated. The lawsuit says he was fired in June 2016 in part for inputting too many invalid credit card numbers.
Esurance said it couldn't comment directly on the lawsuit, but a spokeswoman told the newspaper that diversity and inclusion are "deeply rooted" company values.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
