Families await remains of 37 dead in Venezuela prison clash

CARACAS, Venezuela — Officials in Venezuela are pointing fingers at each other over who bears responsibility for clashes between inmates and security forces at a prison that left 37 people dead.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol says authorities were forced to take action after the state governor failed to resolve a crisis at the small prison in the southern city of Puerto Ayacucho.

Amazonas Gov. Liborio Guarulla replies that the ruling socialist party has begun its campaign for the governorship with a "massacre." He tweeted a gruesome photo Thursday of bloodied bodies piled on top of each other.

Families of the prisoners are still waiting for the dead to be identified.