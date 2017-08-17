Fire chief placed on leave amid racial insensitivity probe

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Connecticut fire chief has been placed on paid leave after an investigation faulted him for racial insensitivity and concluded minority firefighters have a reason to perceive racial bias in the department.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart on Thursday placed Fire Chief Thomas Ronalter on leave effective Friday and expects to begin disciplinary proceedings next week. Stewart also named an interim leader of the department, Deputy Chief Peter Margentino.

The investigation was prompted by Ronalter's refusal to hang a photograph of the department's first black chief, Mark Carr, on a wall of honour . Carr retired in 2012 and died two years later.