How major US stock market indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stocks fell sharply Thursday as losses for Cisco Systems hurt technology companies while Wal-Mart declined after its latest quarterly report. Banks also dropped as bond yields and interest rates sank for a second day.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gave up 38.10 points, or 1.5 per cent , to 2,430.01.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 274.14 points, or 1.2 per cent , to 21,750.73.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 123.19 points, or 1.9 per cent , to 6,221.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 24.59 points, or 1.8 per cent , to 1,358.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.31 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Dow is down 107.59 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 34.64 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 15.29 points, or 1.1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 191.18 points, or 8.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,988.13 points, or 10.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 838.80 points, or 15.6 per cent .