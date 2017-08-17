ICC orders Mali radical to pay $3.2 million in reparations

BRUSSELS — The International Criminal court says a Muslim radical found guilty of destroying World Heritage-listed cultural sites in the Malian city of Timbuktu must pay 2.7 million euros ($3.2 million) in reparations.

The court in the Netherlands ruled Thursday that Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi had caused damage to the nine mausoleums and a mosque door in 2012, and caused economic losses and moral harm to victims — primarily the people of Timbuktu.

At a previous hearing, Al Mahdi pleaded guilty and expressed remorse for his role in leading the destruction, and urged Muslims around the world not to commit similar acts.