Illinois conservative group's cartoon sparks racial clash
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — A political cartoon circulated by a conservative Illinois
The rendering is commentary on Illinois' school funding fight and depicts a black child from Chicago begging for money from a cigar-smoking white man.
The Illinois Policy Institute removed the online image late Wednesday after strong disapproval, including Democrats and Republicans standing in opposition at the Capitol. However, the organization says it took the image down because it was a "distraction" from the school funding debate.
Still, many say it invoked caricatures historically used to degrade African-Americans at a time when racial tensions are high.
Many top Rauner aides worked for the Chicago-based institute.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Charges laid after robbery where two teens followed man back to Dartmouth apartment
-
Not so smooth: Injury from grooming pubic hair is common, study shows
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'
-
Three children dead, three adults injured in crash northeast of Calgary