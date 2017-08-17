Jefferson Davis estate offered as new home for monuments

BILOXI, Miss. — The final home of the president of the Confederacy is being offered as a new home for Confederate monuments.

Beauvoir, a beachside estate on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was Jefferson Davis' retirement home. Now it's a privately run museum in Biloxi. Its director issued a statement Thursday offering to take monuments that "any city or jurisdiction has decided to take down."

The offer follows violence at a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, amid plans there to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Executive director Tom Payne says Beauvoir would hope for donations but would consider raising funds to cover any costs of relocating the monuments.