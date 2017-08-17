Judge resigns after calling counter-protesters 'snowflakes'

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia judge has resigned after being suspended for commenting online that opponents of Confederate monuments are "snowflakes" and "nut cases."

Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge Jim Hinkle was suspended Tuesday while the court's chief judge, Kristina Hammer Blum, considered what action to take. Multiple news outlets now report that Blum said in a statement Wednesday evening that Hinkle had resigned.

The violence during a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally by white nationalists last weekend has stoked calls to remove Confederate statues in other parts of the South.