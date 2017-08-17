Kenya holds memorial service for murdered election official

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyans have held a memorial service for the election official who was found tortured and killed shortly before this month's presidential vote.

Family and friends of Christopher Msando are demanding justice.

Msando was in charge of the electronic voting system and technology to prevent voter fraud. His body was found days before the election. An autopsy showed signs of torture before he was strangled.

His widow Eva Buyu told the memorial service Thursday that "Chris's death will not go in vain."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed that hackers used Msando's identity to infiltrate the election commission database and manipulate results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.