Latest: Authorities ID man who plunged from LA port crane

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a car theft suspect who fell of a crane in Los Angeles harbour (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Authorities have released the name of a suspected car thief who fell to his death from a loading crane at the Port of Los Angeles after leading police on a chase across the city.

The coroner's office on Thursday identified the man as 23-year-old James Llamas. Officials did not immediately know where he lived.

Llamas fell about 160 feet (49 metres ) and died Wednesday night, three hours after he first scaled the crane and stripped naked. It's not clear whether he slipped or jumped.

Police spotted the car reported stolen from a dealership, and an hours-long chase ended at the vast port complex.