Latest: Authorities ID man who plunged from LA port crane
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a car theft suspect who fell of a crane in Los Angeles
9:15 a.m.
Authorities have released the name of a suspected car thief who fell to his death from a loading crane at the Port of Los Angeles after leading police on a chase across the city.
The coroner's office on Thursday identified the man as 23-year-old James Llamas. Officials did not immediately know where he lived.
Llamas fell about 160 feet (49
Police spotted the car reported stolen from a dealership, and an hours-long chase ended at the vast port complex.
Port officials said Thursday that an investigation into the incident will include a probe of how the man breached security and get into the container terminal.