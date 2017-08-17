Lawyer: Woman didn't exploit glitch, she just spotted a deal

BRICK, N.J. — The lawyer for a woman accused of exploiting a glitch on a home improvement chain's website to get thousands of dollars' worth of items for free says she is just good at spotting deals.

Ocean County prosecutors say Velazquez and her husband, Kimy, tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise but received only about $13,000 worth. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.

Henninger says that buying things at a big discount and selling them is not illegal. He says she maintains her innocence.