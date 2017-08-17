Lawyer: Woman didn't exploit glitch, she just spotted a deal
BRICK, N.J. — The lawyer for a woman accused of exploiting a glitch on a home improvement chain's
Romela Velazquez's attorney, Jef Henninger, said in a statement to NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2wksImU ) that she has learned to spot good deals
Ocean County prosecutors say Velazquez and her husband, Kimy, tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise but received only about $13,000 worth. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.
Henninger says that buying things at a big discount and selling them is not illegal. He says she maintains her innocence.
She is charged with computer criminal activity and he is charged with receipt of stolen property and fencing.
