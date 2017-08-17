Man accused of urinating on synagogue is arraigned, jailed

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of urinating on the walls of a Philadelphia synagogue has been jailed on charges of ethnic intimidation.

Records show a judge on Wednesday set bail for 23-year-old Sheidali Dzhalilov at $50,000.

Police say Dzhalilov approached the front doors of Congregation Beth Solomon, made an obscene hand gesture in the direction of a surveillance camera and then urinated on the walls and sidewalk in front of the synagogue early Sunday. They say he turned himself in on Tuesday.