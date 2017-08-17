Man believed to have killed wife, 7-year-old, dog, then self

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a man is believed to have killed his wife, their 7-year-old son and the family dog in their New Jersey home before killing himself.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office says a 48-year-old woman, the child and the dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their Lacey Township home. They say a 51-year-old man died at a hospital of self-inflicted wounds.

The prosecutor's office says the investigation is in its preliminary stages but emphasized that the community is not at risk.