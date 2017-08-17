Mental exam sought for man accused of Oklahoma bomb plot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney for a man accused of attempting to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank wants a hearing to determine whether he is competent to be tried on a federal charge.
The request was filed Thursday, one day after the family of 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell released a statement saying Varnell is a paranoid schizophrenic who has experienced "schizophrenic delusional episodes."
The motion filed by
Varnell was arrested Saturday for allegedly planning to detonate a vehicle bomb. He's accused of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce.