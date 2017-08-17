Museum pursuing cheaper option for Confederate flag display

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's military history museum is pursuing a cheaper plan for displaying the last Confederate battle flag to fly on Statehouse grounds.

The governing board of the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum voted unanimously Thursday to propose exhibiting the flag it received in 2015 in existing office space. The estimated cost of $200,000 to $300,000 includes combining two offices, raising the ceiling, lighting and electronic security.

Museum Director Allen Roberson made that suggestion in January. But at that time, the board refused to give up on a $3.6 million proposal that incorporated the flag display in a larger expansion and conservation project.

Legislators have balked at that price tag.