Pakistan angry at US for adding Kashmir group to terror list

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry has expressed anger and disappointment over Washington's move to designate a Kashmir militant group fighting to end India's rule in its area as a terrorist organization.

The ministry's spokesman, Nafees Zakaria, said on Thursday that Pakistan will continue to extend "political, diplomatic and moral support" to the Kashmiri people in their efforts aimed at self-determination.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and both claim it in its entirety.

Rebel groups in Indian-controlled section of Kashmir have been fighting since 1989 against India's rule there.