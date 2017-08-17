Romania: woman, 3 children killed crossing railway line
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say a woman and her three young children were killed when they were struck by a high-speed train.
Alice Grasu, a spokeswoman for the Bucharest ambulance service, said the 30-year-old woman was crossing the line near a village east of Bucharest Thursday morning, with her children, ages 10, 5 and 2, when the incident occurred.
The CFR Calatori railway company said the train was
Authorities found three bodies under the train. One child was thrown away from the railway line. Authorities have not ruled out suicide.
The line was closed for three hours.