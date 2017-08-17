Security threat leads Florida to cancel prison visitation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Prison officials in Florida cited a security threat in
In a statement released Wednesday, prison officials said the cancellation is in response to "credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security."
The Orlando Sentinel reports prison officials have
Officials declined to answer additional questions about the cancellation.
