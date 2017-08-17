South African conservationist shot and killed in Tanzania

JOHANNESBURG — A U.S.-based conservation group says its South African co-founder has been shot and killed in Tanzania.

The PAMS Foundation said Thursday on Facebook that Wayne Lotter was killed Wednesday night in the Masa-ki district of Dar es Salaam. It says Tanzanian police are investigating.

The foundation says Lotter helped to train thousands of game scouts throughout Tanzania and developed an "intelligence-based approach" to anti-poaching that has had success in countering wildlife trafficking there. It says he is survived by his wife and two daughters.