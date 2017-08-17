Texas police chiefs start adapting to sanctuary cities law
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HOUSTON — Even as a new Texas law targeting so-called sanctuary cities remains in legal limbo, police chiefs and sheriffs are making changes to comply, rewriting training manuals and withdrawing policies that prevented officers from asking people whether they are in the United States illegally.
The law, known as Senate Bill 4, goes into effect Sept. 1 unless a federal judge in San Antonio blocks it. The law prohibits police from stopping an officer from inquiring into the immigration status of someone during an arrest or a traffic stop, and requires local jails to
The state says the law promotes
U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia is expected to issue a ruling before the law takes effect. But if he doesn't, or if he rules against the cities and groups that sued Texas, law enforcement across the state will have to implement the law starting in two weeks.
Texas hasn't issued any guidance to law enforcement agencies on whether to change their policies, nor has it required training on how officers are supposed to implement it. But police chiefs could face fines or jail time under the law if they prevent their officers from asking about a person's immigration status.
Houston police are drafting a policy instructing officers about their responsibilities under the law. Police Chief Art Acevedo, an outspoken opponent of Senate Bill 4, said officers will be required to file a report anytime they ask someone about their immigration status.
In part, Acevedo said, he's concerned about a minority of officers "taking SB4 as a mandate and as a blank check to go out and become immigration agents."
"We chase crooks, not cooks and nannies and day
The San Antonio Police Department has made plans to rescind parts of a 2015 policy that says its officers "do not, and will not, ask people they contact for proof of citizenship or legal residency." The department will create training programs on the law if it stands, said spokesman Jesse Salame.
Police in Dallas are revising the department training manual and working on training for officers on how to enforce the law, KXAS-TV reported.
In Fort Worth, the department in the coming days will issue new instructions for officers on how to document each time they check someone's immigration status, a spokesman told The Associated Press.
And in Austin, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is prepared to revise her department's current policy to reject some "detainer" requests if the law goes into effect. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and federal officials have attacked Hernandez and Travis County by name for refusing to accept all "detainers" to turn over people in custody who lack legal status.
Texas' biggest cities have large minority and immigrant populations, and tend to be more liberal than suburban and rural communities. While Texas is the nation's largest conservative state, 39
Sheriffs from rural Texas, meanwhile, said the law would improve public safety by giving officers more information and more ways to
A.J. Louderback, the sheriff in Jackson County, about 100 miles (161
"The way we would handle a traffic stop in the rural area is not that different from the way they would handle a traffic stop in an urban area," he said.
Edgar Saldivar, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, which is among the groups suing Texas over the law, said officers need more training to avoid discriminating against someone "on the basis of how they look, or even how they speak or what accent they have."
"There are numerous things that an officer would have to very quickly get up to speed on to avoid violating someone's
___
Follow Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant .
___
Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .