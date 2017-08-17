The Latest: Family IDs Utah soldier killed in Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a Utah National Guard soldier killed in Afghanistan (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

The family of a Utah National Guard soldier killed in eastern Afghanistan says he was a Green Beret who died after entering a booby-trapped building that exploded.

Father Randy Butler said in a statement Thursday that 27-year-old son Aaron Butler was killed and the other 11 members of his team were wounded in the battle with Islamic State militants.

Randy Butler says his son was a champion high school wrestler in the southern Utah town of Monticello who always dreamed of a military career.

His family says he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ghana. He later graduated from the U.S. Army Special Forces qualification course with honours in 2016.

6 a.m.

The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed and several others wounded in a battle with Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

The military said in a statement that several Afghan forces were also wounded in the fighting on Wednesday in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province, a militant stronghold. It did not specify how many forces were wounded.

Islamic State militants have gained a foothold in recent years in Afghanistan, where they have battled U.S.-backed government forces as well as the more established Taliban.