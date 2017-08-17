The Latest: Jury done for the week in Bundy standoff trial

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial in Las Vegas of four men accused of wielding assault rifles to stop federal agents from rounding up anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014 (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A federal jury in Las Vegas has ended deliberations for the week in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors spent a day mulling the evidence Thursday in U.S. District Court after spending about 90 minutes Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

They're due to return to work Monday.

The jury is considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer against the four men.

The defendants were tried earlier this year before a jury that failed to reach verdicts in their cases, but found two co-defendants guilty of some charges.

____

11:15 a.m.

A federal jury has resumed deliberations in Las Vegas in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors returned to work Thursday in U.S. District Court after spending about 90 minutes Tuesday and all day Wednesday considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors presented about five weeks of evidence and testimony, and two defendants testified — although Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered the jury to disregard testimony of one who she said broke rules of evidence that she set before trial.