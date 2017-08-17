The Latest: Lawyers dispute report of boy's shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the release of the case record in a police shooting of a 13-year-old boy (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The lawyers for the family of a 13-year-old Ohio boy shot by police last year are criticizing the police investigation of the shooting.

Attorneys Sean Walton and Chanda Brown call the investigation minimal and incomplete.

The attorneys said Thursday the Columbus Police Department was either unable or unwilling to hold officer Bryan Mason accountable for the September shooting of Tyre (ty-REE') King.

The attorneys commented following the release of the full investigative file on the shooting this week.

They say witnesses tell a different story of that night and they continue to investigate.

Records show Mason shot the boy as he pulled a gun from his pants, fearing he was facing a gunfight.

A grand jury cleared Mason earlier this year.

___

11 a.m.

Records show the white Ohio police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen.

Columbus police Officer Bryan Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives that he saw Tyre (ty-REE') King pull a gun from his waistband.

Mason says in the statement obtained by The Associated Press through a records request that he fired when he saw a laser sight on the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Mason says he never considered the gun wasn't real.

A grand jury in May declined to indict Mason in the fatal shooting.