The Latest: School board hopes ouster ends distractions

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York education commissioner's decision to remove one-time Republican candidate for New York governor Carl Paladino from the Buffalo school board (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The president of the Buffalo school board says she hopes the ouster of a board member who was widely protested will bring an end to distractions that have gotten in the way of board business.

Barbara Nevergold praised Thursday's decision by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove one-time Republican candidate for New York governor Carl Paladino for improperly discussing teacher contract negotiations.

Paladino's published insults of former President Barack Obama in December provoked a public uproar, and protesters seeking his resignation have been regular fixtures at meetings. But it was a later article in which Paladino discussed confidential contract negotiations that led to his removal.

Nevergold says Elia's ruling is confirmation that individual board members can't decide what information is confidential and what should be released publicly.

___

12:55 p.m.

A one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions.

But Paladino said the real reason for their efforts were comments he made that appeared in a Buffalo arts newspaper. Paladino wrote that he wanted to see the former president dead of mad cow disease and the former first lady living with a gorilla in Africa. He said the comments weren't for publication.