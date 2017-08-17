The Latest: Tillerson, Mattis say military option on table

WASHINGTON — The Latest on talks between the United States and Japan about North Korea (all times local):

2:23 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are stressing there is a credible threat of U.S. military action against North Korea.

This follows comments from President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon who said on Wednesday that there's no military solution to the North Korean threat because of the risk posed by its conventional forces arrayed against South Korea.

Tillerson declined to respond directly to Bannon's comments when asked about it after security talks on Thursday with another U.S. ally, Japan. But he said the campaign of economic and diplomatic pressure against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs needs to be backed by "strong military consequences if North Korea chooses wrongly."

Tillerson said the U.S. is "prepared militarily" to respond if necessary.

Mattis joined Tillerson in hosting top officials from Japan, and he echoed Tillerson's comments on the threat of military action.

_____

10:13 a.m.

The U.S. and Japanese defence chiefs and top diplomats were meeting in Washington Thursday to discuss North Korea amid mixed messages from the Trump administration on how to deal with the nuclear and missile threat.

Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department.

Thursday's annual security co-operation meeting comes days after North Korea warned of plans to launch missiles toward the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with "fire and fury."

After greeting the Japanese ministers, Tillerson pointedly shook the hand of acting top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Susan Thornton, as the meeting began.