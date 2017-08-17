The Latest: Tillerson, Mattis say military option on table
WASHINGTON — The Latest on talks between the United States and Japan about North Korea (all times local):
2:23 p.m.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and
This follows comments from President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon who said on Wednesday that there's no military solution to the North Korean threat because of the risk posed by its conventional forces arrayed against South Korea.
Tillerson declined to respond directly to Bannon's comments when asked about it after security talks on Thursday with another U.S. ally, Japan. But he said the campaign of economic and diplomatic pressure against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs needs to be backed by "strong military consequences if North Korea chooses wrongly."
Tillerson said the U.S. is "prepared militarily" to respond if necessary.
Mattis joined Tillerson in hosting top officials from Japan, and he echoed Tillerson's comments on the threat of military action.
10:13 a.m.
The U.S. and Japanese
Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression.
Secretary of
Thursday's annual security
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with "fire and fury."
After greeting the Japanese ministers, Tillerson pointedly shook the hand of acting top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Susan Thornton, as the meeting began.
In Bannon's interview with The American Prospect posted online Wednesday, he talked about purging his rivals from the State Department.