Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Shops and government offices are closing early in Barbados and flights have been cancelled as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches the eastern Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Harvey had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) on Thursday as it headed toward Barbados and St. Lucia. It was on track to pass near or over Barbados early Friday on a path toward Central America.

Regional airline LIAT cancelled flights Thursday in and out of Barbados and elsewhere in the eastern Caribbean.