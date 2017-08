US, Japan discuss North Korean threat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Japanese defence chiefs and top diplomats were meeting in Washington Thursday to discuss North Korea amid mixed messages from the Trump administration on how to deal with the nuclear and missile threat.

Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression.

Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department.

Thursday's annual security co-operation meeting comes days after North Korea warned of plans to launch missiles toward the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with "fire and fury."

After greeting the Japanese ministers, Tillerson pointedly shook the hand of acting top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Susan Thornton, as the meeting began.