US soldier killed in battle with IS in Afghanistan

KABUL — The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed and several others wounded in a battle with Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

The military said in a statement that several Afghan forces were also wounded in the fighting on Wednesday in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province, a militant stronghold. It did not specify how many forces were wounded.

Islamic State militants have gained a foothold in recent years in Afghanistan, where they have battled U.S.-backed government forces as well as the more established Taliban.