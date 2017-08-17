US stock market indexes sink as technology companies fall
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are taking broad losses Thursday, led by declines in technology companies. Cisco Systems dropped after issuing a disappointing sales forecast, and retailers were also weak as Wal-Mart slumped. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 25 points, or 1
WAL-MART HITS A WALL: Wal-Mart Stores did better than analysts expected in the second quarter as shoppers spent more money on its
Other retailers slipped as well. Amazon fell $12.90, or 1.3
STRIPPED BARE: L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, tumbled after it cut its annual profit forecast because of weakening sales. The company said an important sales measurement dropped 8
EARNINGS GAINS: Overall it's been another strong quarter of corporate earnings. Per-share profits for S&P 500 companies have grown almost 11
ROUTER OUTAGE: Cisco Systems fell $1.40, or 4.3
Data storage company NetApp offered a forecast for the current quarter that disappointed investors. Its stock lost $2.61, or 6.2
BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.20
NOT A RENTAL: United Rentals said it will buy smaller competitor Neff for $25 a share, or $596 million. Neff said earlier this week that it received an offer but did not name the buyer. Neff had previously accepted an offer of $21.07 a share from H&E Equipment Services, which declined to make a bigger offer. United Rentals climbed 42 cents to $112.39. Neff, which dipped on Wednesday, rose 30 cents, or 1.2
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $47.09 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 67 cents, or 1.3
METALS: Gold rose $9.50 to $1,292.40 an ounce. Silver added 11 cents to $17.05 an ounce. Copper lost 2 cents to $2.94 a pound.
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 109.77 yen from 110.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.1743 from $1.1769.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.5
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay contributed to this story. He can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay