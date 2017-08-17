US stock market indexes sink as technology companies fall

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are taking broad losses Thursday, led by declines in technology companies. Cisco Systems dropped after issuing a disappointing sales forecast, and retailers were also weak as Wal-Mart slumped. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 25 points, or 1 per cent , to 2,442 as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 187 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 21,837. The Nasdaq composite lost 86 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 6,258. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 14 points, or 1 per cent , to 1,369.

WAL-MART HITS A WALL: Wal-Mart Stores did better than analysts expected in the second quarter as shoppers spent more money on its website and more people came to its stores. Wal-Mart stock has rallied over the last month, but Thursday's results weren't enough to keep that going. The stock lost $1.35, or 1.7 per cent , to $79.63 although it is still up 8 per cent since July 10.

Other retailers slipped as well. Amazon fell $12.90, or 1.3 per cent , to $965.28 and Macy's lost 45 cents, or 2.2 per cent , to $19.70.

STRIPPED BARE: L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, tumbled after it cut its annual profit forecast because of weakening sales. The company said an important sales measurement dropped 8 per cent , more than the company had anticipated. L Brands has been slipping all year because of the difficult business conditions for retailers and its own struggles after it stopped selling swimwear. The stock retreated $3.19, or 8.2 per cent , to $35.76 and it's down 46 per cent this year.

EARNINGS GAINS: Overall it's been another strong quarter of corporate earnings. Per-share profits for S&P 500 companies have grown almost 11 per cent in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago. Profits for energy companies have quadrupled because the price of oil has stabilized, and technology companies have also posted big gains. Consumer-focused companies haven't done as well.

ROUTER OUTAGE: Cisco Systems fell $1.40, or 4.3 per cent , to $30.95 after it said sales will decline in the current quarter. It's expecting a decline of 1 to 3 per cent from the $12.4 billion in revenue it reported a year ago.

Data storage company NetApp offered a forecast for the current quarter that disappointed investors. Its stock lost $2.61, or 6.2 per cent , to $39.80. Elsewhere, Apple retreated $2.10, or 1.3 per cent , to $158.85 while software maker Adobe Systems skidded $3.16, or 2.1 per cent , to $148.64 and chipmaker Texas Instruments fell $1.82, or 2.2 per cent , to $80.64.

BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.20 per cent from 2.23 per cent .

NOT A RENTAL: United Rentals said it will buy smaller competitor Neff for $25 a share, or $596 million. Neff said earlier this week that it received an offer but did not name the buyer. Neff had previously accepted an offer of $21.07 a share from H&E Equipment Services, which declined to make a bigger offer. United Rentals climbed 42 cents to $112.39. Neff, which dipped on Wednesday, rose 30 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $24.85.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $47.09 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 67 cents, or 1.3 per cent , to $50.94 a barrel in London.

METALS: Gold rose $9.50 to $1,292.40 an ounce. Silver added 11 cents to $17.05 an ounce. Copper lost 2 cents to $2.94 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 109.77 yen from 110.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.1743 from $1.1769.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.5 per cent and the CAC 40 of France shed 0.6 per cent . Britain's FTSE 100 also gave up 0.6 per cent . The Japanese Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.2 per cent . In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.6 per cent .

