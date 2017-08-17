News / World

US stock market indexes sink as technology companies fall

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are lower early Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, as investors fail to get excited by quarterly reports from big names like retailer Walmart and technology bellwether Cisco Systems. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are taking broad losses Thursday, led by declines in technology companies. Cisco Systems dropped after issuing a disappointing sales forecast, and retailers were also weak as Wal-Mart slumped. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 25 points, or 1 per cent , to 2,442 as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 187 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 21,837. The Nasdaq composite lost 86 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 6,258. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 14 points, or 1 per cent , to 1,369.

WAL-MART HITS A WALL: Wal-Mart Stores did better than analysts expected in the second quarter as shoppers spent more money on its website and more people came to its stores. Wal-Mart stock has rallied over the last month, but Thursday's results weren't enough to keep that going. The stock lost $1.35, or 1.7 per cent , to $79.63 although it is still up 8 per cent since July 10.

Other retailers slipped as well. Amazon fell $12.90, or 1.3 per cent , to $965.28 and Macy's lost 45 cents, or 2.2 per cent , to $19.70.

STRIPPED BARE: L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, tumbled after it cut its annual profit forecast because of weakening sales. The company said an important sales measurement dropped 8 per cent , more than the company had anticipated. L Brands has been slipping all year because of the difficult business conditions for retailers and its own struggles after it stopped selling swimwear. The stock retreated $3.19, or 8.2 per cent , to $35.76 and it's down 46 per cent this year.

EARNINGS GAINS: Overall it's been another strong quarter of corporate earnings. Per-share profits for S&P 500 companies have grown almost 11 per cent in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago. Profits for energy companies have quadrupled because the price of oil has stabilized, and technology companies have also posted big gains. Consumer-focused companies haven't done as well.

ROUTER OUTAGE: Cisco Systems fell $1.40, or 4.3 per cent , to $30.95 after it said sales will decline in the current quarter. It's expecting a decline of 1 to 3 per cent from the $12.4 billion in revenue it reported a year ago.

Data storage company NetApp offered a forecast for the current quarter that disappointed investors. Its stock lost $2.61, or 6.2 per cent , to $39.80. Elsewhere, Apple retreated $2.10, or 1.3 per cent , to $158.85 while software maker Adobe Systems skidded $3.16, or 2.1 per cent , to $148.64 and chipmaker Texas Instruments fell $1.82, or 2.2 per cent , to $80.64.

BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.20 per cent from 2.23 per cent .

NOT A RENTAL: United Rentals said it will buy smaller competitor Neff for $25 a share, or $596 million. Neff said earlier this week that it received an offer but did not name the buyer. Neff had previously accepted an offer of $21.07 a share from H&E Equipment Services, which declined to make a bigger offer. United Rentals climbed 42 cents to $112.39. Neff, which dipped on Wednesday, rose 30 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $24.85.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $47.09 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 67 cents, or 1.3 per cent , to $50.94 a barrel in London.

METALS: Gold rose $9.50 to $1,292.40 an ounce. Silver added 11 cents to $17.05 an ounce. Copper lost 2 cents to $2.94 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 109.77 yen from 110.16 yen. The euro fell to $1.1743 from $1.1769.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX fell 0.5 per cent and the CAC 40 of France shed 0.6 per cent . Britain's FTSE 100 also gave up 0.6 per cent . The Japanese Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.2 per cent . In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.6 per cent .

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay contributed to this story. He can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

