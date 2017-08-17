Venezuela supreme court orders dissident lawmaker's arrest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of the ousted chief prosecutor's husband after authorities accused him of operating a $6 million extortion ring targeting businesspeople in the nation's oil industry.
The government-stacked court announced late Wednesday it was ordering German Ferrer's capture and referring the case to the new, all-powerful
The assembly is also filled with government backers and is expected to proceed with lifting Ferrer's immunity from prosecution that comes with legislative office. He is a lawmaker formerly aligned with President Nicolas Maduro's administration.
In a statement to local media, Ferrer denied signing documents that officials are holding up as evidence he opened a bank account in the Bahamas to facilitate transactions.
He and wife Luisa Ortega have become outspoken critics of Maduro.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A bicycle built for food: New Hope Blooms program delivers healthy eats to Halifax seniors
-
-
Calgary hangs on to 5th place on Economist's most-liveable cities report for 2017
-
'They're not safe:' Bedford parents say elementary portables look like they came from 'garbage dump'