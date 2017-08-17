Video threatens Mexico columnist who covers organized crime

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is condemning a chilling video threat targeting a journalist for a national outlet and demanding an investigation.

The short video that circulated online Wednesday shows a hand holding a revolver firing at a target with an image of El Universal columnist Hector De Mauleon's face.

It warns that a sentence is about to be carried out and that "death has come for you."

In a statement Thursday, the commission expresses "its concern over the constant death threats" against de Mauleon. El Universal reports that the Attorney General's Office has opened a probe.

De Mauleon has received previous threats after penning columns about organized crime in Mexico City.