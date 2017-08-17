Virginia governor opts out of continental shelf program

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor says he doesn't want his state included in a new review of an oil and gas leasing program on the outer continental shelf.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Thursday released a letter he sent last week to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The agency is conducting a review of the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. The shelf includes areas off the coast of Virginia.

McAuliffe says the issue of revenue-sharing has not been resolved. The governor also says that President Donald Trump's administration is "actively working" to reduce funding from agencies that would protect Virginia's coast.