Wisconsin senator wants feds to probe Mexican resort alcohol
MILWAUKEE — A U.S. senator from Wisconsin is urging the State Department to investigate reports of tainted or substandard alcohol at Mexican resorts.
The newspaper now reports that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Johnson urges the State Department to seek information from the Mexican government about the woman's death and other alleged incidents in which people became sick or incapacitated after drinking.
The State Department last month warned tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or illicit alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out.
