1 man dead, 1 injured after stabbing in western Germany
BERLIN — Police in western Germany say they are searching for up to three men who ran away after a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured.
Marion Heedmann said a 31-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in the incident.
Heedmann said the circumstances of the stabbing were still unclear. Local public broadcaster WDR reported that a verbal altercation has preceded the incident.
Heedmann said a police tactical response team is searching for the fugitive, or fugitives.
