10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MANHUNT ON FOR DRIVER IN BARCELONA ATTACK

Spain's second largest city is reeling after a van plows into pedestrians in a terror attack that kills at least 13 people and injures over 100.

2. TRUMP DECRIES CRITICS OF HIS COMMENTS ON RACIAL VIOLENCE

The president finds himself under siege while fanning the controversy over race and politics toward a full-fledged national conflagration.

3. WHAT'S GROWING ALONGSIDE NORTH KOREA'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Economic markets blossom and a consumer culture takes root in the isolated country.

4. 'CONSIDER THIS YOUR WAKE-UP CALL'

Sue Riseling, a campus law enforcement expert, says more colleges should prepare for white supremacist rallies like the one that started at the University of Virginia and turned violent.

5. SKIPPER OF NAVY SHIP INVOLVED IN COLLISION TO LOSE COMMAND

Cmdr. Bryce Benson is being relieved as the USS Fitzgerald's captain after an investigation found poor seamanship contributed to the collision between the destroyer and a commercial ship.

6. DEATH TOLL RISES ABOVE 400 IN SIERRA LEONE MUDSLIDES

Some 600 others remain missing as people search through tons of mud and debris amid the remains of mangled buildings.

7. WHO'S GATHERING TO STUDY GERRYMANDERING

Some of the brightest minds in math attend a conference at Tufts University to lend their expertise to help courts identify voting maps that are drawn unfairly.

8. IRAQI CITIES MAY FACE DECADES OF WORK TO CLEAR UNEXPLODED BOMBS

The top U.S. commander in Iraq says the American military will help contractors and other officials locate unexploded bombs dropped by the coalition.

9. WHEN GRAND TETON PARK WILL ESCAPE YELLOWSTONE'S SHADOW

Grand Teton is directly in the path of Monday's total solar eclipse and is expecting its busiest day ever — outshining its world-renowned neighbour , Yellowstone.

10. WHERE FALL FOLIAGE FORECAST IS BRIGHT