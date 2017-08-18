6 die in Vietnam while sawing leftover mortar shell

HANOI, Vietnam — Six people including four children in a family have been killed when a Vietnam War-era mortar shell they were sawing for scrap metal exploded.

State-run Tuoi Tre newspaper says the victims died on the spot following the explosion in south-central province of Khanh Hoa on Friday.

The blast also seriously injured the father of one of the victims. The report says the family had collected the mortar shell from a coffee plantation.

Police in Khanh Hoa province were not available for comment Saturday.