66 cats, 1 dog rescued from a foreclosed Pennsylvania home
SNYDERSVILLE, Pa. — A group of volunteers rescued more than 60 animals from the same home where humane officials found 122 cats two years ago.
Volunteers from Camp Papillion animal shelter and the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe took 66 cats and one dog from the home. The Pocono Record reports (http://bit.ly/2w8zr3V ) the owners of the home had recently been evicted and say bank contractors had padlocked the building closed earlier Wednesday.
The group was trying to catch around 15 cats that were still in the building Thursday.
Pennsylvania law limits the number of dogs that can be owned without a kennel license. It does not limit the number of cats.
The organizations are seeking donations to help screen the animals for diseases.
Information from: Pocono Record, http://www.poconorecord.com/
