Afghan official: 7 die in violence in western Herat province

KABUL — An Afghan official says seven people have died in two separate incidents of violence in the western Herat province.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, governor in Shindand, says a gunbattle between two rival Taliban groups there killed four people, all members of the same family, when a mortar shell hit their home.

The fighting erupted overnight and lasted into early morning on Friday.

In the same district, also on Friday, a roadside bombing killed three civilians driving in a car.

No one claimed responsibility for the deadly explosion but Hekmat blamed the Taliban for planting the bomb.