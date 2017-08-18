AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Barcelona van attack kills 13 in agonizing repeat for Europe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A van veered onto a promenade and barrelled down the busy walkway in central Barcelona on Thursday, swerving back and forth as it mowed down pedestrians and turned a picturesque tourist destination into a bloody killing zone. Thirteen people were killed and 100 were injured, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack.

The late afternoon attack in the city's Las Ramblas district left victims sprawled in the historic street, spattered with blood or writhing in pain from broken limbs. Others were ushered inside shops by officers with their guns drawn or fled in panic, screaming and carrying young children in their arms.

"It was clearly a terror attack, intended to kill as many people as possible," Josep Lluis Trapero, a senior police official for Spain's Catalonia region told reporters late Thursday.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying in a statement on its Aamaq news agency that the attack was carried out by "soldiers of the Islamic State" in response to the extremist group's calls for followers to target countries participating in the coalition trying to drive it from Syria and Iraq.

Early Friday, Catalan police said they shot and killed five suspects in a seaside resort town south of Barcelona in response to a terrorist attack. They also said six civilians were injured in Cambrils but didn't immediately say how. The force is working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects are linked to the Barcelona attack, as well as to a Wednesday night explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

___

___

Under fire _ from GOP _ Trump digs in on Confederate icons

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — With prominent Republicans openly questioning his competence and moral leadership, President Donald Trump on Thursday burrowed deeper into the racially charged debate over Confederate memorials and lashed out at members of his own party in the latest controversy to engulf his presidency.

Out of sight, but still online, Trump tweeted his defence of monuments to Confederate icons — bemoaning rising efforts to remove them as an attack on America's "history and culture."

And he berated his critics who, with increasingly sharper language, have denounced his initially slow and then ultimately combative comments on the racial violence at a white supremacist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump was much quicker Thursday to condemn violence in Barcelona, where more than a dozen people were killed when a van veered onto a sidewalk and sped down a busy pedestrian zone in what authorities called a terror attack.

He then added to his expression of support a tweet reviving a debunked legend about a U.S. general subduing Muslim rebels a century ago in the Philippines by shooting them with bullets dipped in pig blood.

___

Why hate came to the progressive island of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The white nationalists behind last weekend's violent rally found an appealing target in the historic town where Thomas Jefferson founded a university and an outspoken, progressive mayor declared his city the "capital of the resistance" to President Donald Trump.

For more than a year, the Charlottesville government has also been engaged in contentious public soul searching over its Confederate monuments, a process that led to the decision to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. All those factors made this community a symbolically powerful backdrop for what's considered the largest white nationalist gathering in at least a decade.

"We are a progressive, tolerant city. We are also a Southern city," Mayor Mike Signer said. About a year and a half ago, Charlottesville "decided to launch on the difficult but essential work of finally telling the truth about race. That made us a target for tons of people who don't want to change the narrative."

On the eve of Saturday's rally, hundreds of white men marched through the University of Virginia campus, holding torches and chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans. The next morning, many looked like they were dressed for war as they made their way to Emancipation Park.

They clashed with counter-protesters in a stunning display of violence before authorities forced the crowd to disperse. Later, a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

___

Senior officer on damaged ship to be relieved of command

WASHINGTON (AP) — The captain of a Navy warship that lost seven sailors in a collision with a commercial container ship in June will be relieved of command and nearly a dozen others face punishment, the Navy's second-ranking admiral said Thursday.

Adm. William Moran, the vice chief of naval operations, told reporters that the top three leaders aboard the USS Fitzgerald, which was badly damaged in the collision off the coast of Japan, will be removed from duty aboard the ship. They are the commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryce Benson; the executive officer, Cmrd. Sean Babbitt; and Master Chief Petty Officer Brice Baldwin, who as the ship's command master chief is its most senior enlisted sailor.

The actions are being taken by Rear Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet, based at Yokosuka, Japan, because he lost confidence in the three, Moran said.

In addition, nearly a dozen face non-judicial punishment that has yet to be determined, Moran said, adding that details on those actions are to be announced Friday after they are completed.

Moran said the actions are to be taken shortly, although the Navy's investigation into how and why the USS Fitzgerald collided with the container ship in June has not yet been completed.

___

US helping clear 'historic' amount of explosives in Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — The wires protruding from the small, misshapen stuffed animal revealed the deadly booby-trap tucked inside.

For the people of Mosul, the sophisticated bomb was a reminder of how difficult it will be to return to homes littered with hidden explosives by Islamic State militants and dotted with the remnants of undetonated bombs dropped by the U.S.-led coalition that still could blow up.

Washington at least is trying to ease a bit of the massive clean-up burden.

On Thursday, the top U.S. commander in Iraq said for the first time that the American military will help contractors and other officials locate unexploded bombs dropped by the coalition. U.S. Embassy officials have asked the coalition to declassify grid co-ordinates for bombs dropped in Iraq to help clear the explosives.

It may not be that simple, Gen. Stephen Townsend told a small group of reporters, "but we'll find a way through that."

___

Threat looms of more mudslides in Sierra Leone amid burials

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — The president joined with families in paying final respects Thursday to victims of this week's mudslides and flooding in Sierra Leone's capital, while the government warned residents to evacuate a mountainside where a large crack opened.

Approximately 350 people had been confirmed killed and 600 more remained missing from the disaster early Monday. Workers struggled in the thick mud and debris of smashed homes looking for more bodies, picking their way through stools, shoes and other remnants of daily life.

The government hired 600 gravediggers for individual burials taking place in a cemetery that already holds victims of the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak which killed thousands in the West African nation.

"We all share the agony which has befallen the nation," President Ernest Bai Koroma told mourners at the cemetery.

"They had their hopes and aspirations, a bright future — like the six innocent children who went to study in the home of one of their brightest colleagues, like the young man who was due to get married tomorrow, like the husband who has worked so hard to get his family a new home and had just moved them to this new and lovely home," he said.

___

UN chief: Saudi coalition attacks killed children in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a draft report that the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for more than half the children killed and injured in Yemen's civil war last year.

The report, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, said the United Nations verified 1,340 casualties and attributed 683 — representing 51 per cent — to attacks carried out by the coalition.

It said nearly three-quarters of attacks on schools and hospitals — 38 of 52 — were also carried out by the coalition.

The draft report on children and armed conflict echoes similar findings from last year when the U.S.-backed coalition was put on a U.N. blacklist for violating child rights.

It was removed by then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon after Saudi Arabia and other coalition supporters threatened to stop funding many U.N. programs. But Ban said he stood by the report, which said the U.N. verified a total of 1,953 youngsters killed and injured in Yemen in 2015 — a six-fold increase compared with 2014.

___

Tillerson, Mattis insist military options remain for NKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — America's diplomatic and defence chiefs sought Thursday to reinforce the threat of possible U.S. military action against North Korea after President Donald Trump's top strategist essentially called the commander-in-chief's warnings a bluff.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed after security talks with close ally Japan that the U.S. seeks a peaceful solution to the standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. But he said a U.S.-led campaign of economic pressure and diplomacy needs to be backed by potential military consequences.

Washington is "prepared militarily" to respond, if necessary, he said.

Tillerson spoke after he and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis held annual security talks with Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department. Much of the discussion focused on North Korea, which also poses a threat to Japan.

Neither Tillerson nor Mattis responded directly to strategist Steve Bannon's argument in an interview published Wednesday that there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. But both Cabinet members sought to rebut the claim.

___

Neuroscientist who studied Einstein's brain dies at 90

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marian Cleeves Diamond, a neuroscientist who studied Albert Einstein's brain and was one of the first to show that the brain can improve with enrichment, has died.

The University of California, Berkeley, where Diamond was a professor emerita of integrative biology, confirmed Diamond died July 25 at her home in Oakland, California.

She was 90.

In 1984, after receiving four blocks of the preserved brain of Einstein, she found that it had more support cells than average.