Assailant injures guard outside Taiwan presidential office
TAIPEI, Taiwan — An assailant wielding a samurai sword and carrying a Chinese flag in his bag has injured a guard outside Taiwan's presidential office building in what authorities are calling a politically-motivated attack.
The 51-year-old man, identified by his surname, Lu, was overpowered by other guards and prevented from entering the building in the
The official Central News Agency says a Chinese flag was found in Lu's bag and quoted a police official as saying that he told officers he committed the attack to "demonstrate my political position." It said Lu had stolen the sword from a nearby museum.