Assailant injures guard outside Taiwan presidential office

TAIPEI, Taiwan — An assailant wielding a samurai sword and carrying a Chinese flag in his bag has injured a guard outside Taiwan's presidential office building in what authorities are calling a politically-motivated attack.

The 51-year-old man, identified by his surname, Lu, was overpowered by other guards and prevented from entering the building in the centre of the capital. It wasn't immediately clear if President Tsai Ing-wen was in her office at the time of Friday's attack. The guard was being treated for a wound to his neck.