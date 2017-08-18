'Black power' painted on Rizzo statue after call for removal

Philadelphia police are investigating after the phrase "black power" was found scrawled across the statue of an ex-mayor in the wake of a call for its removal.

The message was discovered late Thursday, sprayed in white paint on the bronze statue of Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner who critics say reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm.

Earlier this week, Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter that the statue should be removed, and Mayor Jim Kenney, a fellow Democrat, said it was time to discuss its future.

On Wednesday a man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.