Boy, 13, who had heart transplant dies on 1st day of school

GOSHEN, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati (http://bit.ly/2fQHKL5 ) reports Peyton West died Thursday. His family says he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday. He had to have a transplant when his health deteriorated in March.

Peyton's father says he seemed fine Thursday. He smiled for a photo that morning before leaving their home in Goshen, about 31 miles (50 kilometres ) northeast of Cincinnati.

On the way to school, Peyton told his father he didn't feel right. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His family says they still don't know what happened.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night to honour Peyton.

___