Boy, 13, who had heart transplant dies on 1st day of school
GOSHEN, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.
WCPO-TV in Cincinnati (http://bit.ly/2fQHKL5 ) reports Peyton West died Thursday. His family says he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday. He had to have a transplant when his health deteriorated in March.
Peyton's father says he seemed fine Thursday. He smiled for a photo that morning before leaving their home in Goshen, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.
On the way to school, Peyton told his father he didn't feel right. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His family says they still don't know what happened.
Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night to remember Peyton.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
