Brother of Sinaloa cartel leader arrested in Arizona

SAN DIEGO — The brother of a Sinaloa cartel leader has been arrested at an Arizona border crossing, less than a month after his nephew surrendered to U.S. authorities.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Alvaro Lopez Nunez was taken into custody Thursday in Nogales, Arizona. He is being moved to San Diego to face drug charges with the kingpin's son, who turned himself in to border inspectors in Calexico, California.