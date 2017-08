Casa Grande gives preliminary OK to big development project

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande City Council has given preliminary approval for zoning changes and a development agreement for a multi-use project that would include an amusement park, sports facilities, retail and housing.

The council is expected to follow up on its action Wednesday by giving final approval to the 1,500-acre Dreamport Villages project on Sept. 5. That would set the stage for The Block Sports Co. to purchase the land and begin detailed site planning with city officials.

The Casa Grande Dispatch (https://goo.gl/ZjVbK2 ) reports that the agreement includes a sales tax rebate of up to $124 million that the city would provide the developers in exchange for needed infrastructure around the project area.