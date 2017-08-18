Civil Rights museum settles dispute over late power bills

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nation's largest utility is dropping a demand for an advance payment to cover the possibility of delinquent power bills from a museum that honours a historic lunch-counter sit-in.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Friday posted terms of a settlement between Duke Energy and the operators of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. The museum marks where four black college freshmen refused to leave the whites-only lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960, sparking the civil rights movement.